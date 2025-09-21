Emraan Hashmi has carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood without reliance on big banners. His acting skills and films over the years have surely enthralled the audience. This article discusses Emraan Hashmi’s net worth in 2025 and the lifestyle that he enjoys presently.

Early Life and Entry into Films

Emraan Hashmi was born on 24th March 1979 near Mumbai, Maharashtra. He studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and then at Sydenham College before graduating from the University of Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan was an assistant director prior to entering the spotlight in front of the camera with his acting career in 2003 with the movie Footpath. The following year, there was a huge shift in his career, as the blockbuster Murder was released. The movie revolutionized Emraan’s stardom forever.

Later came popular movies in rapid and furious succession, including Gangster: A Love Story, Jannat, Awarapan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, and the Raaz series.

Net Worth, Income, and Lifestyle

In 2025, Emraan Hashmi is expected to have a net worth of approximately ₹100 crore (approximately $12 million). He earns nearly ₹10 crore each year, with a monthly income of around ₹1 crore. For each movie, he charges about ₹5–6 crore, along with a share in profits. He also makes money through brand endorsements, charging close to ₹2 crore per deal. (via: moneymint.com)

Emraan has invested in quite a few properties. He has a luxury 4BHK flat in Bandra valued at approximately ₹16 crore. He also has a trendy penthouse in Goa that has a swimming pool, gym, and terrace garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

His passion for automobiles is no surprise. His garage boasts a Lamborghini Huracán, Mercedes Maybach S560, Range Rover Vogue, Audi A8 L, and a Lamborghini Gallardo, with an estimated value of over ₹8 crore.

Emraan Hashmi has gained respect as an actor who never shies away from taking risks with his characters. He has been shortlisted for numerous Filmfare and IIFA awards. In 2008, he received the Best Actor award at the Annual Kalakar Awards for Jannat. His performances in movies such as Murder, Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and The Dirty Picture have frequently been in the limelight for their influence.

