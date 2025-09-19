Emraan Hashmi is one of the finest actors and has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. From romantic to negative roles, he has proved his worth as a versatile actor in showbiz. However, he is also popular for playing bold on-screen moments in films like Murder, Jannat, and Gangster. After these movies, he was labelled as the ‘serial kisser’ of Indian cinema. Let’s revisit the time when Emraan Hashmi admitted getting annoyed with this label. Read on to know more.

Emraan Hashmi On Being Dubbed As Serial Kisser

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Emraan opened up about being tagged as the serial kisser of Bollywood. The Awarapan actor said, “There was a time when I was a little bit annoyed when I wanted people to take me slightly seriously. See, a large part of my career, 2003 to 2012, is chhavi ko is tarah nichoda gaya tha screen par ki woh ek label ban gaya tha, woh marketing mein istemaal kiya jaata tha. Har film mein bina wajah cheezein daali jaati thi. Aur media mein bhi jab aata tha ek tagline, toh mere naam se pehle woh tag aata tha – Serial Kisser.”

Emraan Hashmi Wanted To Be Taken Seriously As An Actor

He added, “And this is my own gift to myself. So, I am not blaming anyone else. But what happens – just when you cross that phase where those films go on and everything happens? Then you want to go to the next phase. You want to be taken seriously as an actor. You try to do those films where your range is visible to people. But after seeing that, they come back again to the same tag (serial kisser) and say, ‘There was no such scene in this.’ I am presenting something new. I am an actor. It is my job to play different characters. Why do you want to see the same again? Because of this, I used to get a little annoyed. But otherwise, I am chill about it. I do not have many issues with it.”

More About Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi made his acting debut in 2003 with the film Footpath. However, he rose to fame and tasted success with the 2004 film Murder. On the work front, Emraan is gearing up for the upcoming release, a Telugu-language film titled OG. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 25, 2025. It features Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, and Arjun Das, among others. He also made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan’s debut project The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

