Deepika Padukone has always been one of Bollywood’s most popular stars. Recently, news of her leaving Kalki 2 surprised fans and sparked debates online. After this news, an old interview about her leaving Race 2 came back into the spotlight, once again raising debates about her professional choices.

The Race 2 Incident

An old interview with filmmaker Ramesh Taurani came back into the spotlight. He talked about how Deepika left Abbas–Mustan’s Race 2 in 2012 after shooting for six days. Taurani said she left without a proper reason and went to a Hollywood project. He also mentioned that he tried to meet her on the sets of Cocktail to solve the issue, but she showed no regret.

Taurani explained, “We tried everything to convince her not to do this. I really tried to find a way to work things out with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not willing to budge and did not even show an ounce of remorse for the massive inconvenience caused to us, our actors, and our senior directors. After this, I had no choice but to file a complaint against her in the AMPTPP and CINTAA. This unprofessional behaviour deeply saddens me.” (via: News18)

Later, the matter was resolved, and Deepika returned to the film with new terms.

Reason behind the Kalki 2 Removal

According to reports from News18, the main reason for Deepika’s exit was her demands regarding fees and work hours. She reportedly asked for a 25 percent increase in her acting fee along with a strict 7-hour workday. The producers tried negotiating on both points, but she and her team did not budge.

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Another challenge was her entourage, which reportedly included 25 people. The actress’s team asked for five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food for all members throughout the shoot. The producers requested that she reduce the team size, but Deepika remained firm in her demands.

Even with these controversies, Deepika Padukone remains one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood.

