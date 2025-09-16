Varun Dhawan, the young and flamboyant star, launched with Student of the Year, and quickly earned the family boy tag with Dharma Productions’ fun-filled entertainer. He became a household name after spreading joy and love through films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, JugJugg Jeeyo, Kalank, and Bawaal. Now Varun Dhawan returns to his entertainer era with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The trailer of the highly anticipated movie promises yet another mass entertainer from him.

Varun Dhawan Master Of Family Entertainers

In a career spanning over 13 years, Varun Dhawan has proven his versatility across genres. However, he truly shines in family entertainers. With Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Bawaal, he has delivered performances that balance romance, humor, and heartwarming emotions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues this legacy, promising to capture the essence of a classic Bollywood family entertainer.

With Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he charmed the audience with his playful energy and chemistry. Similarly, in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he balanced comedy with emotional depth, portraying a character that resonated with both young and family audiences. He navigated complex family dynamics in Jug Jugg Jeeyo while keeping the film lighthearted, and in Bawaal, he once again brought warmth and relatability to a modern family. In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, he continues to deliver the same signature energy and heartfelt moments that make him the go-to actor for family-centric Bollywood entertainers.

Varun Dhawan Returns To His Entertainment Era

With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan is stepping back into the kind of fun, larger-than-life roles that made him a household name. Known for his infectious energy, impeccable comic timing, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages, Varun promises yet another entertainer that blends romance, laughter, and family drama. After hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, this film marks a return to the genre that showcases his undeniable charm and versatility.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A Desi Masala Romantic Comedy

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is yet another Dharma Productions Family entertainer. This romantic comedy brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who last collaborated for Bawaal, another emotional family drama. The film promises to be a desi masala rom-com vibe that Bollywood long missed.

Along with Varun and Janhvi, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises laughter, quirky love stories, colourful celebrations, dance sequences, and the ultimate Indian wedding extravaganza.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie is set to be one of 2025’s most-awaited releases. The film arrives in the theaters this Dussehra, on October 2, 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer

