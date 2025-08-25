Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are pairing up once again for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Dharma Productions has unveiled the first motion poster of the movie. It introduces the film’s cast, and another fresh pairing has left us excited—Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The film’s teaser release date has also been revealed in the social media post. Keep scrolling for more!

Janhvi and Varun shared the screen in 2023’s Bawaal and now in this star-studded family entertainer. After an intense love story like Dhadak 2, Dharma is bringing a much lighter and fun rom-com with this upcoming biggie. Like the fans, we are excited to know more about this upcoming film.

Fun and festive motion poster of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari builds the buzz ahead of its teaser

The motion poster of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari was released on Monday, kick-starting the week on a high note. It keeps us excited for the teaser release, which will reveal the date below. The motion poster opens with a radiant golden backdrop, followed by the production logos. It then shifts to collages, introducing the lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting their personalities and sparkling chemistry.

The mood transitions into black-and-white romantic glimpses accompanied by playful yet intriguing taglines like “Two heart-breakers, one wicked plan?” and “Revenge never looked this festive.” The poster also features the other leading pair, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The music and celebration glimpses further set the tone, hinting at a lively blend of romance, drama, and festivity.

It ends with a striking group shot of the ensemble cast leading the dramatic title reveal. The vibrant colors, cultural motifs, festive flavor, and youthful energy build strong anticipation for the film. Check out the poster below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

More about the film

The teaser of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari will be released on August 28. Directed by Shasank Khaitan, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The fun-filled family entertainer is coming to rule the theaters and everyone’s hearts this Dussehra, October 2.

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kajol’s Maa Ending Explained: Ambika’s Battle Against Aamsaja & The Dark Family Secret

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News