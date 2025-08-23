Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to go head-to-head in a courtroom showdown in the highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3. With the most-awaited just around the corner, it’s impossible not to look back at the first two films and recall why they resonated so strongly with audiences. The franchise has never been about serving only as courtroom dramas; instead, it masterfully blended humor, satire, and biting social commentary to create entertaining yet thought-provoking stories.

Now with the third installment on the horizon, expectations are sky-high. This time, the stakes are even bigger, as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the leads from the previous two installments, come together for a dramatic face-off that promises to be both intense and engaging. Before diving into what lies ahead, here are five reasons the earlier films remain unforgettable.

1. The Fight Against Injustice

From Arshad Warsi’s Jolly in Part 1 bravely taking on Boman Irani’s seasoned lawyer, to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly in Part 2 finding his voice after personal tragedy — both films gave us the underdog story we all love to root for, wrapped in plenty of humour.

2. The Unmissable Anchor – Judge Tripathi aka Saurabh Shukla!

Saurabh Shukla’s Judge Tripathi became the soul of both films. His razor-sharp timing and deadpan delivery didn’t just anchor the chaos — they gave us some of the franchise’s most memorable moments.

3. The Ultimate Jolly Showdown

For the very first time, Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra will share the same courtroom. Two quick-witted lawyers, two contrasting styles — it’s the showdown we’ve all been waiting to watch unfold.

4. Satire, Wit & Laughs In Every Scene

The franchise’s strength has always been its writing. Packed with witty lines, sharp exchanges, and laugh-out-loud courtroom antics, the films showed how comedy can double up as clever storytelling.

5. Iconic courtroom scenes

From heated arguments that suddenly turned hilarious to unexpected twists mid-trial, the Jolly LLB franchise has delivered some iconic courtroom scenes that still hold up. Part 3 will no doubt add this the list with not one but 2 Jollys in attendance.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 hits theaters on September 19, promising the ultimate courtroom showdown nationwide.

