The latest mythological horror film, Maa, hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie stars Kajol in the lead role. The movie creates buzz among the audience because it is set in the same universe as Shaitaan. After completing its theatrical run, Maa has just begun its digital run on Netflix. Following this, the audience is curious to know how the movie ended.

SPOILER ALERT

Is Ambika Able To Save Her Daughter From Aamsaja?

The movie begins in Chandrapur village, where newborn daughters from Shubankar’s family are sacrificed during Kali Puja to keep away evil powers. The story then jumps ahead forty years. Ambika lives in the city with her husband, Shubankar, and their twelve-year-old daughter, Shweta. Shweta asks her parents to visit their ancestral village for a school project, but they refuse. That same night, Shubankar gets a call that his father has died in Chandrapur. He travels to the village for the funeral, but he becomes a victim of the evil force known as Aamsaja on his way back.

After Shubankar’s death, Ambika and Shweta visit Chandrapur to sell their ancestral property. Once there, Ambika learns that many village girls have gone missing soon after their first menstruation. The disappearance of the caretaker’s daughter draws her deeper into the mystery. Ambika begins to hear the cries of newborn babies. She uncovers the truth about sacrifices, Kali Puja rituals, and the terrifying spirit of Aamsaja that has haunted the village for generations.

Kajol is literally fighting her demons ❤‍🔥

Watch Maa, out now, only on Netflix.#MaaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xeEj7Ut8Wn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 22, 2025

The danger grows when Shweta gets her first period. Aamsaja tries to capture her, as his motive is to impregnate a girl from the bloodline of Shubankar’s family, who were powerful devotees of Maa Kali. If Shweta bears his child, Aamsaja would become unstoppable.

When Ambika and Shweta attempt to flee Chandrapur, Aamsaja attacks and takes Shweta away. After forty years, Ambika performs Kali Puja in the village to protect her daughter. Through the ritual, she undergoes a spiritual transformation, gaining the strength of Maa Kali.

In the climax, Ambika defeats Aamsaja with divine power. She saves Shweta and frees the other missing girls, finally breaking the curse that haunted Chandrapur. Not only this, in the mid-credit scene, a man is seen walking through the ashy remains of a forest. He absorbs the remaining powers of Aamsaja by taking ash in her hands. This scene connects the movie with another psychological supernatural horror movie, Shaitaan.

Check out the trailer of the Maa movie below:

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Top 9 Motivational Bollywood Films To Perk You Up: From SRK’s Chakde! India To Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News