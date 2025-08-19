Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea were one of the most loved and popular couples in the late 90s. Their sizzling on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved by fans. According to reports, the duo met on a blind date arranged by their friends and ended up dating for 6 years, from 1996 to 2002. Let’s look back at the time when Dino Morea reflected on breaking up with Bipasha Basu while shooting Raaz. Read on to know more.

Dino Morea On Breaking Up With Bipasha Basu

According to Indian Express, in an interview, Dinoo candidly spoke about his breakup with Bipasha. He said, “Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and I, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough, and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino Morea Says Time Heals Everything

Humne already alag alag rasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it, par woh fix nahi ho raha tha. And I moved on. It was a very tough moment because jinke saath aapne kuch saalo samay bitaya ab aap alag ho rahe ho. And uss dauran hum saath mein kaam bhi kar rhe the. We were both upset, but we had to go separate ways. We had to. It was very tough, but nothing can heal anything more than time. Time heals everything. Time heals everything; you just had to let it pass,” Dino continued.

Dino Morea & Bipasha Basu Became Best Friends After Breakup

He also shared that over the years they both moved on and became best of friends. “We became best friends after that. That moment is very tough; it’s like anger, emotions, and rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person, and she enjoys me, so let’s be friends at least,” Dino Morea concluded.

More About Bipasha Basu

For the unversed, after Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu also dated John Abraham for 8 years and parted ways in 2011. Later, in April 2016, Bipasha Basu married her co-star Karan Singh Grover. The couple embraced parenthood by welcoming their daughter Devi Basu in August 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: From Kajol To Kiara Advani: The Leo Brigade Of Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News