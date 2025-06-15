Housefull 5 is inching towards the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office and in 9 days the film has hit a total gross collection of 227.7 crore worldwide with 50.24 crore overseas. In the last 24 hours the film took a major jump at the box office, surpassing many Bollywood biggies as well!

Akshay Kumar 3.9 Crore Away From Next Milestone!

Surpassing OMG 2’s worldwide collection of 220 crore, Akshay Kumar is now 3.9 crore away from his next milestone! His comedy thriller, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, is currently the 8th highest-grossing Akshay Kumar film worldwide and is only 3.9 crore away from the seventh spot, claimed by Airlift’s 231.60 crore.

Housefull 5 Beats 11 Films!

Housefull 5 has taken a jump of almost 6 – 7%, but it has been a significant jump since it surpassed as many as 11 Bollywood biggies, including Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. Currently, Housefull 5 is the 69th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office!

Here are all the films Housefull 5 has surpassed at the worldwide box office in the last 24 hours. (from June 13 to June 14)

Total Dhamaal: 223.36 crore Tubelight: 223.24 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 221.28 crore OMG 2: 220 crore My Name Is Khan: 220 crore Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: 217 crore Dabangg 3: 217 crore Judwaa 2: 216.61 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore

Check out the breakdown of the comedy thriller at the box office after nine days.

India net: 150.39 crore

India gross: 177.46 crore

Overseas gross: 50.24 crore

Worldwide gross: 227.7 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Lagaan VS Gadar Box Office Battle: Sunny Deol’s Gabru Vibe Hit 760% Higher Profit Than Aamir Khan – 3 Reasons For His Landslide Victory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News