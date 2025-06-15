Maa Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Pre Battle: Aamir Khan Jumps Massively By 57.2% In Only 24 Hrs

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to take a huge jump on BMS with the interest of the audiences going bigger and better! Helmed by RS Prasanna, the film is arriving in the theaters on June 20, and while it is lagging behind Kajol’s Maa in terms of anticipation on IMDb, Aamir is clearly winning the pre-battle at the box office with its BMS likes!

Aamir Khan Jumps Over 57%

In the last 24 hrs, Aamir Khan has jumped in terms of BMS likes. On June 14, the BMS likes for the film were around 40 – 41K, but it has taken a huge jump in 24 hrs, with the likes hitting 63.9K on the ticket booking app! A jump of almost 21K in only 24 hours!

Sitaare Zameen Par VS Maa!

Sitaare Zameen Par, with this phenomenal jump, is leading over Kajol’s Maa and arrives in the theaters a week later, to Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy. Kajol’s horror film has registered only 15.9K likes on BookMyShow, and Aamir Khan’s film leads over the horror film by 301% more likes!

Will This Clash Affect Both Films?

Maa arrives, one week later, to Aamir Khan’s film, and while it is not a direct clash, the impact might be visible on both films only if Aamir Khan’s film, helmed by RS Prasanna, manages to create an impact! But day 1 of Kajol‘s film would further decide the fate of Aamir’s film! Currently, looking at the trailer, I see that both films seem to be strong and confident with their content.

Will Horror Win Over Sitaare Zameen Par?

It would be a very dicey prediction since horror, in general, has been the flavor of the season since last year. But Aamir Khan has been missing since we saw him last in the Sitaare Zameen Par! It would be an intense and interesting fight. Wishing both the films sail!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

