Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Malayalam films. It’s not a film anymore, but whenever it arrives in theatres, it’ll be a festival for all Laletan fans. The upcoming biggie has the potential to rewrite history for Mollywood and achieve some unbelievable milestones. With one important decision by the makers, it might even become Mollywood’s first 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal has already scored two double centuries!

2023 has been memorable for Mohanlal as he made a smashing debut into the 200 crore club with L2: Empuraan. He surprised everyone by following it with another double century with Thudarum. So, it seems like the 200 crore milestone is no longer a challenging task for the Mollywood legend, and with his Drishyam threequel, he aims to reach new heights.

Strong buzz for Drishyam 3

So far, Mollywood has seen only three 200 crore grossers, and entering the 300 crore club is going to be an Everest task. While the task is very difficult, Drishyam 3 looks like a perfect fit. The biggest reason is that the franchise is highly popular, and there’s goodwill from the first installments. There’s already a strong buzz on the ground level.

Besides the franchise factor, Mohanlal’s ongoing glorious form will benefit the film. The superstar is unstoppable and enjoys immense pull both in India and overseas.

Drishyam 3 might give Mollywood its first 300 crore grosser with one smart move

Considering the buzz, Drishyam 3 is the potential blockbuster. While it will likely break records in Malayalam, the film also has hype among the Hindi audience. So, if the makers decide to release it in Hindi, the film might see a significant boost in business.

Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam benefited due to the unavailability of the Hindi dubbed version of the original Malayalam film. Even the sequel wasn’t released in Hindi. However, this time, with Mohanlal’s Drishyam enjoying popularity among the Hindi audience through OTT, the makers might come up with the Hindi-dubbed version. Though this decision might harm Ajay’s Drishyam 3, it could make the path easier for the Mohanlal starrer in its journey towards the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office.

