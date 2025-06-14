Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, Shobana, and Prakash Varma in key roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Amid this, the film completed 50 days in theatres yesterday, which is commendable. Despite facing online piracy to an extent and being watched by a massive chunk of the audience in theatres, it displayed a stronghold at the box office and pulled off some fantastic achievements. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Mollywood crime thriller was released on April 25, amid decent expectations. Unlike L2: Empuraan, it was a much smaller film, but its extraordinary word-of-mouth did wonders. Backed by the strong content, the film minted mind-blowing numbers and unleashed some unbelievable milestones.

Two historic achievements in Kerala

Out of the five big achievements, one is the historic distribution share earned by Thudarum. For those who don’t know, the crime thriller became the first film ever to earn a distribution share of 50 crores in Kerala. Another significant achievement of the Mohanlal starrer was that it became the third film in history to enjoy 70 lakh+ footfalls in Kerala, after Narasimham and Pulimurugan.

Records unbelievable footfalls globally

Thudarum also surprised everyone by becoming a historic blockbuster at the worldwide box office, earning over 237.67 crore gross in 50 days. This staggering collection comprised 1 crore footfalls.

Thudarum is the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office!

In India, the Mohanlal starrer has earned 121.93 crore net at the Indian box office in 50 days. With such a strong total, it is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. Manjummel Boys is at the top with 142 crore net.

The Mohanlal starrer is the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film globally!

At the worldwide box office, Thudarum is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with a total of 237.67 crore gross. L2: Empuraan holds the first spot with 268.05 crore gross, while Manjummel Boys holds the second position with 241.56 crore gross.

More about the film

Thudarum also features Binu Pappu, Thomas Mathew, Amritha Varshini, and Farhaan Faasil. It was produced by M Renjith. It is currently streaming online on JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar To Become Bollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grosser In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News