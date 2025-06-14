Another Malayalam film seems to have struck the right chord with the audiences, and it is definitely going to grow after terrific word-of-mouth. Starring Anaswara Rajan, the comedy film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal has opened well at the box office, winning the box office clash with Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s Ronth!

Anaswara Rajan VS Roshan Mathew

Anaswara’s film is leading the clash against Roshan Mathew‘s film on the opening day! On day 1, Roshan’s film earned 67 lakh, and Anaswara Rajan’s comedy brought a little higher, almost 5% more than Roshan Mathew’s cop drama!

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 13, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradikal earned 71 lakh at the box office. This is not a great opening, but it is better than Anaswara Rajan’s Painkili, which opened at 70 lakh at the opening!

Anaswara Rajan’s Last Film

Anaswara‘s last theatrical release was Mr and Mrs Bachelor, which had a disastrous run at the box office, earning only 7 lakh in its lifetime! Surpassing the entire time, Anaswara Rajan’s latest comedy offering based on funeral chaos has already earned 914% higher than the lifetime collection of Mr and Mrs Bachelor!

Written and directed by S Vipin, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal stars Anaswara Rajan, Baiju Santhosh, Mallika Sukumaran, Joemon Jyothir, and Siju Sunny. It is a small film with clean comedy moments and is supported by some brilliant cameos!

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal VS Last Malayalam Comedy

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal has opened better than the last comedy film at the Malayalam box office. It is Detective Ujjawalan who opened at 69 lakh and earned 6.37 crore in total. It is still earning at the box office, and it would be interesting to see if Anaswara Rajan manages to surpass the detective comedy!

