The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam mystery-comedy Detective Ujjwalan has been another successful offering from the Mollywood industry this year. The movie also managed to recover its entire budget recently. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer earned around 5 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 61% since the movie amassed 13 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 6.24 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 7.36 crores. However, the film is most likely to wrap up below 10 crores. But it has still managed to witness a successful run.

Detective Ujjwalan’s Stellar Budget Recovery

The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 4.5 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.24 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.74 crores. With this, Detective Ujjwalan has recovered 38% of its budget.

Box Office Summary Of Detective Ujjwalan (Day 18)

India Net Collection: 6.24 crores

Gross Collection: 7.36 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1.74 crores

ROI% : 38%

Remains 617% Higher Than Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Previous Comedy Drama

Dhyaan Sreenivasan’s previous comedy drama was the February 2025 release, Machante Malakha which was a box office dud. The movie had only amassed a lifetime collection of 87 lakhs. Thus with its current India net collection, Detective Ujjwalan is racing ahead of Machante Malakha by a whopping 617%.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Detective Ujjwalan is helmed by Indraneel Gopalakrishna and Rahul G. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film alsi stars Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer and Seema G Nair in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rzee.

