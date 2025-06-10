The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy-drama Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been a super successful offering from the Punjwood industry this year. The film is currently ruling the roost as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 11th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the movie earned 41 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 60% since the movie had garnered 1.05 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 14.31 crore. It also surpassed Gippy Grewal’s Akaal to become the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Remains 39% Lower Than The OG Film

The movie is a sequel to the 2022 film, Saunkan Saunkane which had the same star cast. However, while the sequel is roaring at the box office, it is still lagging behind from its predecessor. For the unversed, Saunkan Saunkane had earned around 23.54 crores within the 11 days of its release. Compared to that, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is lagging behind the OG film by 39%.

An Impressive Budget Recovery

The Ammy Virk starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.31 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) now stands at 4.31 crores. This leads to the ROI percentage to be 43%. The movie is now inching close to recovering almost 50% of its budget.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Worldwide Collection

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 comes to 16.88 crores. The movie amassed 11.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 28.38 crores.

