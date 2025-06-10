The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam action drama Narivetta is maintaining a good stronghold at the box office. On its 18th day, it also achieved a good milestone. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 18th day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 18th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned 29 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 50% since the movie amassed 59 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.17 crore.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below (Day 18):

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Day 18: 29 lakhs

Total: 17.17 crores

Surpasses Prince And Family To Achieve This Milestone

The Tovino Thomas starrer has now toppled Prince And Family’s 16.60 crores to become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Narivetta has surpassed the Dileep starrer by 57 lakhs. It is now eyeing the Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass to become the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. For the unversed, Maranamass’ lifetime came to 18.77 crores.

Narivetta’s Stellar Budget Recovery

The Tovino Thomas starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.17 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 7.17 crores. This brings the ROI% to be around 71%. Well, the movie has attained the plus verdict with its impressive budget recovery. However, it needs to amass at least 20 crores to gain the hit verdict.

About The Movie

Talking about Narivetta, the film has been directed by Anuraj Manohar. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and Arya Salim in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

