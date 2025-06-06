Tovino Thomas’ action drama Narivetta has concluded two weeks in theatres. It has slowed down at the box office, and hopefully, the upcoming weekend will boost the collections. The Malayalam action drama is only 4.91 crores away from the hit tag. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 14

The downward graph continues as Anuraj Manohar‘s directorial witnessed another 14% drop on the second Thursday. On day 14, Narivetta earned 31 lakhs in India, as per Sacnilk. The overall net collections surge to 15.09 crores in the domestic market, which is about 17.80 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Total: 15.09 crores

Is Narivetta a hit?

Tovino Thomas‘ film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 19 crores. It is a plus affair at the Indian box office since it has earned more than the estimated cost.

However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, Narivetta will be a hit once it mints double its investment. It only needs 4.91 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

Eyeing Prince And Family’s lifetime collections

Prince And Family has made estimated earnings of 16.06 crores* in 28 days of its theatrical run. The Mollywood action drama will soon surpass it to become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 15.09 crores

India gross collection: 17.80 crores

ROI: 48%

Overseas collection: 7.60 crores

Worldwide collection: 25.40 crores

Verdict: Plus

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

More about Narivetta

It is based on the 2003 Muthanga incident. The supporting cast features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, and Arya Salim, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on May 23, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 14: Still 21.81 Crores Away From #6 Bollywood Grosser Of 2025 But Housefull 5 Storm Is Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News