Housefull 5 has finally witnessed the much-anticipated craze at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar starrer has showcased a massive leap in advance booking in the final 24 hours before release. The comedy thriller has surpassed Raid 2 to score the third-highest pre-sales of 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

How much did Housefull 5 earn in advance booking?

As per the latest update on Sacnilk at 6 AM, Housefull 5 has registered an advance booking sale of 8.02 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It saw a growth of a massive 121% in the last 24 hours. Around 2.52 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation.

Housefull 5A is witnessing 2X the ticket sales compared to Housefull 5B. But all eyes are now on early reviews, which will determine the audience choice between the two formats. In terms of best-performing states, Maharashtra took the lead with pre-sales worth 1.92 crore gross alone. Other key circuits include Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Housefull 5 beats Raid 2 pre-sales

Akshay Kumar starrer has made its place among the top 3 advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood. It surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 but remained behind Sikandar and Chhaava.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores

Akshay Kumar at the post-Covid box office

Housefull 5 has achieved a massive milestone for Akshay Kumar. The comedy thriller axed Sooryavanshi’s final pre-sales to score the highest advance booking sales for the superstar in the post-pandemic era.

Here are the top 5 pre-sales of Akshay Kumar in the post-Covid era (gross collections):

Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Sooryavanshi: 5.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 4.85 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 4.68 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores

More about Housefull 5

The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

