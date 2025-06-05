Karate Kid: Legends, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and others in key roles, is performing underwhelmingly at the worldwide box office. Considering the franchise’s brand value, the film was expected to rake in strong numbers, but so far, it hasn’t been up to the mark. Both in North America and internationally, it has fared at the same level so far and has managed to cross one milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Karate Kid: Legends earn at the North American box office?

The latest martial arts drama film was released on May 30. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth is mixed among the audience. As a result, it hasn’t reached the desired height so far. At the North American box office, it clocked $20.3 million during the opening weekend. On Monday, it saw a significant drop and earned $1.37 million. On Tuesday, it witnessed a healthy jump of up to $2.43 million due to discounted ticket rates.

Overall, Karate Kid: Legends has earned $24.11 million at the North American box office in 5 days, as per Box Office Mojo. From here, it will likely beat The Karate Kid Part III’s $38.95 million in the next few days to become the fifth highest-grossing film in the Karate Kid franchise.

Karate Kid films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

The Karate Kid (2010) – $176.59 million The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – $115.1 million The Karate Kid (1984) – $91.07 million The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – $38.95 million Karate Kid: Legends (2025) – $24.11 million The Next Karate Kid (1994) – $8.91 million

Crosses $50 million globally

Internationally, Karate Kid: Legends has earned $26 million so far. Combining this with the domestic collection, the worldwide box office stands at $50.11 million, thus crossing the $50 million milestone.

What is the break-even target for the Jackie Chan starrer?

Reportedly, the Jackie Chan starrer is made on a budget of $45 million. Against this cost, the breakeven target lies at $90 million globally. So, the film needs $39.89 million more to achieve breakeven at the worldwide box office. Despite mixed reviews, it is expected to cover the distance and become safe.

