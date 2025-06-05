Disney’s Lilo & Stitch has put a big smile on the faces of exhibitors and the makers by earning impressive collections. Globally, it has emerged as a major success story by amassing a strong total. Amid this, the film is now inches away from crossing one major milestone at the North American box office. With this, it is ready to join Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie, becoming the second Hollywood film of 2025 to hit the milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Scores brilliantly on its second Tuesday

Despite mixed reviews, the Disney live-action animated remake of the 2002 film of the same name has emerged as a winner and is still going strong. Yesterday, on day 12, the film enjoyed the benefit of the Tuesday discounted ticket rates. As a result, a massive $8.5 million was registered on the board. Compared to Monday’s $5.3 million, this was a jump of 60.37%.

How much did Lilo & Stitch earn at the North American box office in 12 days?

With a solid $8.5 million, Lilo & Stitch registered the second biggest second Tuesday among Memorial Day releases. It got ranked below $13.76 million. Overall, the film has amassed $292.73 million at the North American box office in 12 days, as per Box Office Mojo.

Inches away from a major milestone

As we can see, Lilo & Stitch is just a few million away from crossing the $300 million mark in the domestic market. With this, it will become the second Hollywood film of 2025 to cross the $300 million milestone in North America after A Minecraft Movie. The feat is likely to be achieved by the end of the day.

Soon to cross $650 million at the worldwide box office

As mentioned above, Lilo & Stitch has earned $292.73 million in the domestic market. Overseas, it has scored an impressive $334.52 million so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping $627.26 million. Very soon, it’ll cross the $650 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

North America – $292.73 million

Overseas – $334.52 million

Worldwide – $627.26 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Box Office: To Be The First Hollywood Film To Reach This Milestone After 7 Months

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News