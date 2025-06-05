Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might have suffered a dent in its domestic earnings due to Lilo & Stitch, but it is doing well in the overseas market. Out of all international centres, China is one significant contributor to the magnum opus. After crossing the $30 million mark in the first 6 days, the film is heading for one important milestone at the Chinese box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Enjoying strong word-of-mouth

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Hollywood action thriller is enjoying strong word-of-mouth across the globe. In China, particularly, the biggie is faring well with strong audience feedback. As a result, it raked in a good $25.5 million during its 3-day opening weekend, surpassing Dead Reckoning Part One’s $24.8 million.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the China box office in 6 days?

After a good opening weekend, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning maintained its firm grip at the Chinese box office on weekdays. On Wednesday, day 6, it earned $1.8 million, a drop of just 14.28% from Tuesday’s $2.1 million. Overall, the film has earned a strong total of $35.7 million in 6 days.

With $35.7 million in the kitty already, it will soon surpass the lifetime collection of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($48.7 million). The feat will be accomplished during the second weekend.

Chasing a significant milestone in China

Also, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will soon reach the milestone of $50 million. Considering the highly positive word-of-mouth, the milestone is likely to be achieved during the upcoming weekend. For those who don’t know, Venom: The Last Dance was the last Hollywood film to achieve this feat at the Chinese box office, and it happened in October 2024.

So, after a gap of seven months, the Tom Cruise starrer will become the first Hollywood film to earn $50 million in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

