Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, and Trisha Krishnan, has finally arrived in theatres amid huge anticipation. The magnum opus has been in the making for a long time, and expectations are sky high. At the Indian box office, it is expected to rake in big moolah during its theatrical run. But will it secure the hit verdict through its domestic earnings? Let’s discuss it in a detailed report below!

The biggest selling point of the Kollywood action thriller is the reunion of two powerhouses: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Both worked together last in 1987’s Nayakan. So, they reunited after over three and a half decades. Like Vikram (2022), this biggie also promises to present Kamal in a larger-than-life avatar and a crazy character, so there’s excitement among cinephiles.

What is the budget of Thug Life?

Vikram introduced us to Kamal Haasan’s 2.0 version, and Thug Life is assumed to take it a notch higher. Leaving no stone unturned, the makers spent a hefty budget on making the film. While the amount hasn’t been disclosed officially, it is learned that the magnum opus carries an exorbitant price tag of 200 crores.

Yes, the reported budget of Thug Life is 200 crores. Compared to Vikram’s 110 crores, it is 81.81% or 82% higher cost, which is huge. With such a massive budget, the Tamil action thriller is in a risky position.

How much does Thug Life need to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

To become a clean hit at the Indian box office, Thug Life needs to make 100% returns, which is possible with a net collection of 400 crores. Reaching this target is not impossible, but it’s tough. To earn this much money, a film needs extraordinary reviews and word-of-mouth, but in the case of Mani Ratnam’s directorial, things are looking dicey.

The Kamal Haasan starrer has received negative to mixed reviews and reactions so far, which suggests that it won’t enjoy a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Since miracles do happen, let’s see if the latest Kollywood biggie is lucky enough.

