Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and the ensemble, is just a day away from hitting the big screen. It’s been a wait of months, and finally, the much-awaited film is coming to make us laugh like crazy. Being the fifth installment of one of the most loved comedy movie franchises in India, the buzz is there on the ground, but is it enough to give it a bumper opening at the Indian box office? Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Enjoys the benefit of the franchise’s brand

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the Hindi comedy thriller is the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. Since Housefull is a brand, the film naturally has that hype around itself. There had been a set of audience who loved the brand of comedy Housefull brings on the big screen, and once again, this audience will show the same enthusiasm for the upcoming installment.

Trailer elevated the buzz

The trailer of Housefull 5 was received with mostly positive reactions. Akshay Kumar looked in top form in his comic avatar. The addition of veterans like Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff has elevated the film, promising it to be a complete chaos and crazy laugh ride. In the comedy genre, it’s something that the audience was missing for a long time.

Secures one of the widest releases

Apart from the franchise brand value and the impactful trailer, another plus for Housefull 5 is that it will be one of Bollywood’s widest releases, with an expected screen count of 5,000 in India. For Akshay Kumar, it’s said to be his biggest release ever.

No major competition

Another thing working in favor is that the comedy thriller will face no major competition tomorrow. So, it’s an open ground for the film. Also, there’s Bakra Eid holiday on Saturday (June 7), so footfall in the night shows is likely to see a significant rise due to the holiday factor the next day.

Witnesses an underwhelming advance booking

While several things work in its favor, Housefull 5 has witnessed a big setback in the advance booking. Considering the padding of a popular franchise, the film was expected to enjoy massive pre-sales and easily touch the 10 crore mark. However, in the present situation, it is heading to close the day 1 advance booking below 5 crores. So, that momentum of an event film is missing.

Day 1 prediction of Housefull 5

Despite an underwhelming pre-sales, the fifth Housefull film is expected to enjoy good support through walk-ins throughout the day. Considering all factors, it will likely score 22-24 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which seems good but not up to the mark. For Akshay Kumar, it’ll be his 4th biggest opener after Mission Mangal (29.16 crores), Sooryavanshi (26.29 crores), and Gold (25.25 crores), but that’s clearly not enough.

Considering the hype and demand for the films of already established franchises post-COVID, Housefull 5 was expected to earn at least 30-35 crores, but that’s clearly not happening.

