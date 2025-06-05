It is time for redemption for Kamal Haasan after the failure of Indian 2 at the box office. His Tamil gangster action drama Thug Life has been released in theatres today. The pre-release hype was massive but did not convert into footfalls, as expected. Scroll below for the final advance booking update for day 1.

Thug Life Advance Booking Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Thug Life has registered advance booking worth 6.16 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Mani Ratnam’s directorial was enjoying massive buzz all across and was expected to set new benchmarks. Unfortunately, it failed to even clock the double-digit score. Around 36K tickets have been sold across the nation.

Kamal Haasan starrer is releasing in 2D and IMAX format in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As one would expect, it has witnessed the best response in the Tamil 2D version, contributing around 85% of the pre-sales alone. Telangana is the best-performing circuit, followed by Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Thug Life vs Vikram Advance Booking

Kamal Haasan’s gangster action drama was supposed to surpass his last big success, Vikram. The 2022 action thriller had sold tickets worth 15.60 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day via advance booking.

Vikram had registered 153% higher pre-sales than Thug Life. It is now to be seen whether Kamal Haasan strikes another gold with his latest release or it follows the disappointing route of Indian 2 at the box office.

Thug Life vs Top advance booking sales of 2025

Not only has Thug Life failed to beat Vikram, but it also could not make a mark among the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025. Trisha Krishnan co-starrer needed at least 13.85 crore gross to beat Chhaava and steal the #5 spot. But that remained far from reach.

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of 2025:

Game Changer – 31.80 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.90 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan – 18.15 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores

More about Thug Life

It is Kamal Haasan’s 234th film as a lead actor. It marks his reunion with Mani Ratnam after 38 years of Nayakan (1987). The ensemble cast also features Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.

Thug Life was released in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Trailer Review: Anurag Basu’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Rendition Ft Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan & Team Feels “Bollywood Ke Ache Din Aagaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News