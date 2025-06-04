M Sasikumar finally unlocked his biggest milestone yesterday. After much anticipation, Tourist Family surpassed the lifetime collections of Retro to become the 4th highest Kollywood grosser of 2025 in India. The Tamil comedy-drama is now close to wrapping up its theatrical run, and the 100 crore club will now remain a far-fetched dream. Scroll below for day 34 updates!

How much has Tourist Family earned in India?

Abishan Jeevinth‘s directorial has crossed over a month in theatres. The box office collections are now expected to slow down, especially since the film is now also available on OTT. As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family garnered only 19 lakh on day 34. This is the biggest drop it has witnessed since its release on May 1, 2025.

In the last 24 hours, Tourist Family has seen a drop of 27%. The overall box office collections in the domestic market conclude at 61.20 crores in 34 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 72.21 crores.

Tourist Family is a super-hit!

M Sasikumar’s film is made on an estimated budget of 16 crores. In 34 days, the producers have raked in returns of 45.2 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 282.5%. Tourist Family is currently the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas market, the comedy-drama has earned around 15.55 crore gross. The worldwide box office collections of Tourist Family stand at 87.87 crore gross. The 100 crore club is inches away, but given the current pace, that would be out of reach now!

It will conclude its box office run as the fourth-highest Kollywood grosser of 2025 globally. The top 3 include Good Bad Ugly (247.42 crores), Dragon (154 crores), and Vidaamuyarchi (136.41 crores).

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.20 crores

India gross collection: 72.21 crores

ROI: 282.5%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.87 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Needs 80% Jump To Beat Sky Force, Will It Enter Top 3 Pre-Sales Of 2025?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News