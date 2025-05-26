Retro, the Tamil romantic action-drama film starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the main roles and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was released in theatres on 1st May 2025. For those of you who had missed watching the film in theatres, there is nothing to worry about because the film is all set to start streaming on an OTT platform very soon. Read on to know when and where you can watch the film on OTT.

When & Where To Watch Retro On OTT

In a fantastic piece of news, let us inform you that Retro will be released on the Netflix OTT platform on 31st May 2025. The streaming date was officially announced by the OTT giant through its app. (Via 123telugu)

Retro – Plot & Cast

The underlying plot of the film, which comes with the tagline ‘Love, Laughter, and War’, follows the story of an orphan boy, Paari (played by Suriya), who is adopted by a dreaded gangster (played by Joju George), and his kind-hearted wife (played by Swasika). But in an interesting turn of events, the protagonist decides to turn his back on the world of crime to start a new life with his lover Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde). But it’s not as easy as it seems because he must fight with all his might to get her back, and he must also deal with the shocking truth about his origin. The film also features Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in interesting roles.

Retro–Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The Suriya-starrer film received decent reviews from many critics, with special praise directed towards the lead performances and its execution. In spite of the good feedback, Retro still didn’t perform at the box office as per the sky-high expectations. Now, all eyes will be on the film’s release on Netflix and how many eyeballs it attracts on OTT. Retro received a user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

Retro Trailer

