After receiving a positive response from audiences and critics alike, the Malayalam psychological thriller Level Cross has now expanded its digital reach. The movie premiered in theatres in July 2024 and was already available on Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Now, it has made its way to a third streaming platform, making it more accessible to audiences across the globe.

When & Where To Watch Level Cross Online?

Level Cross is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha. It is available on these platforms in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film has also started streaming on Simply South. On this platform, it is available in Malayalam and Tamil versions.

However, there is a small condition. The film is only available on Simply South for viewers outside India. Sharing a clip from the movie, Simply South announced on X and wrote, “A surreal encounter that changes everything forever. #LevelCross (Malayalam and Tamil) is now streaming for FREE on Simply South, worldwide (excluding India).”

Notably, the Hindi-dubbed version is not yet available on Simply South. The makers have not officially spoken about a Hindi release on this platform yet. Still, viewers who prefer Malayalam or Tamil can now enjoy the movie free on Simply South from anywhere outside India. With its availability on three major OTT platforms, Level Cross is reaching more viewers and earning appreciation for its powerful story and performances.

What Is Level Cross About?

Level Cross is about Raghu, a quiet man who is a gatekeeper at a level crossing in an isolated space. Raghu leads a lonely life, that is, until he finds an unconscious woman, Chaithali, on his doorstep. When Chaithali wakes up and starts to recover, she reveals to Raghu about her tragic fate. She indicates that she is running away from her nasty, hyena-like husband. Raghu, then, reveals to her his own sad story about how he was betrayed by his wife, who he claims had killed his mother.

As Raghu and Chaithali become aware of each other’s company, it becomes more evident that they share tremendous similarities in their pasts. However, the story unfolds to reveal that there are still parts of the truth they are both concealing. The movie is about how Raghu and Chaithali manage their trauma and the impact of their decisions.

Directed by Arfaz Ayub and produced by Jeethu Joseph and Ramesh P Pillai, Level Cross stars Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Sharaf U Dheen, Dyna Suresh, Lal Jose, and Indrans. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Check out the trailer of Level Cross below:

