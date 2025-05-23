After a decent run in theatres, the Telugu film Sarangapani Jathakam makes its digital debut. Starring Priyadarshi in the central role, the comedy drama is now available to stream. The movie was released in theaters on April 25 and was appreciated for its lighthearted narrative and lively performance.

Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, Sarangapani Jathakam is a story about a common man’s faith in astrology and how it changes his life in unexpected ways. Balancing comedy, emotions, and suspense, and keeping the story grounded in reality, the film is an engaging experience.

When & Where To Watch

Sarangapani Jathakam is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 23, 2025, as per OTTplay. According to a well-known Twitter account called OTT Trackers, the movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. However, it is not available in Hindi. So, for now, audiences in the Hindi-speaking regions will have to wait. There has been no official announcement about a Hindi-dubbed version yet. Only time will tell if the makers plan to release it in Hindi.

For viewers who understand any of the South Indian languages, Sarangapani Jathakam is now just a click away. You can enjoy this light-hearted comedy from the comfort of your home.

About the Sarangapani Jathakam

The story revolves around Saranga, a car salesman who strongly believes in horoscopes and palmistry. He is in love with his office manager, Mythili, and things are going well between them. Just when he is ready to propose, a well-known astrologer predicts that Saranga will end up committing a murder before his marriage. Shocked by this, Saranga decides to take matters into his own hands and comes up with a strange plan to prevent the prediction from coming true.

He is assisted by his friend Chandu, and the film tracks their funny and emotional ride. The film stars Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur and along with them have Vennela Kishore, Srinivas, Tanikella Bharani, VK Naresh, and Viva Harsha. Vivek Sagar has composed the music, and the film’s cinematography is done by PG Vinda.

Sarangapani Jathakam Trailer

Check out the trailer of Sarangapani Jathakam below:

