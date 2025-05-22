Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta is set to release in theaters on May 23, 2025. The Malayalam movie has already begun pre-booking on BookMyShow. But how many knew this film is being released in multiple languages? Yes, apart from its original language, Malayalam, it is also being dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. That means it will be available in 3 major South Indian languages, along with Hindi.

Now, to discuss its distribution: In Hindi, the film will be distributed by Mumbai-based Wide Angle Media Pvt. Ltd. For the Tamil version, AGS Entertainment is taking over the responsibility, and the title has been slightly modified to Narivettai. In Karnataka, Bangalore Kumar Films will distribute it, while Mythri Movie Makers will handle the Telugu version. The production house behind Narivetta Indian Cinema Company confirmed all of this via Instagram. Narivetta marks the Indian Cinema Company’s maiden voyage.

Narivetta – Cast & Crew

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, known for Ishq (2019), and written by debutant Abin Joseph, the film stars Tovino Thomas alongside Cheran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Rini Udayakumar, Kumar Sethu, Prasanth Madhavan, and Priyamvada Krishnan. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, editing is by Shameer Muhammed, and cinematography is by Vijay. The film is produced by Shiyas Hassan and Tippu Shan V.E.

Narivetta Plot

Narivetta is an exploration of how the state exploits and abuses weaker sections of the community by using the police to commit acts of violence. The film centers on police attempting to evict tribal people from the land they occupy. It draws parallels to a real-life incident from 2003 known as the Muthanga Strike. However, as per OTTplay, both the director and the lead actor have dismissed this claim, stating that while the film is inspired by the real-life incident, it is a heavily fictionalized take on the subject.

Narivetta Official Trailer

