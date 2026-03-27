Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, has exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed brilliantly so far. The performance in the overseas market has been really impressive, with collections far exceeding those of the domestic market. Overall, by the end of the 8-day extended opening week, it has scored a century. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

The Mollywood fantasy comedy film has concluded its first week on a high note. Domestically, on the second Thursday, day 8, it earned 1.6 crore, pushing the overall total to 36.63 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 43.22 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 57.65 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection is 100.87 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 36.63 crore

India gross – 43.22 crore

Overseas gross – 57.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 100.87 crore

Mollywood’s first 100 crore grosser of 2026

After a memorable 2025, Mollywood didn’t see big money spinners in the first two months of 2026. Finally, Aadu 3 has pulled off the big score, entering the 100 crore club globally and becoming the first Malayalam film of the year to do so. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year by a huge margin.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally (gross collection):

Aadu 3 – 100.87 crore (8 days) Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies – 33.47 crore Prakambanam – 20.86 crore Ashakal Aayiram – 12.71 crore

Box office verdict of Aadu 3

Aadu 3 was reportedly made at a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 36.63 crore net. So, the film has made a return on investment (ROI) of 16.63 crore. Calculated further, it equals 83.15% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. To secure a hit verdict, it must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 40 crore. So, during the second weekend, it is expected to secure a hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 36.63 crore

ROI – 16.63 crore

ROI% – 83.15%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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