Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to slow down at the box office. Despite intense competition at the North America box office, Ranveer Singh starrer continues to remain among the top choice of audiences. The spy-action thriller has now surpassed the lifetime of Pathaan to rank as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 update!

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn in North America on day 8?

A storm was expected, considering the massive success of the OG Dhurandhar. According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned $750K on day 8 in North America. It witnessed a slight drop of 24% in the last 24 hours, maintaining an excellent hold.

The cumulative total at the North America box office stands at $18.17 million after the 8-day extended opening week. The trends have been unreal, and at this excellent pace, it will surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) before the conclusion of the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.98 million (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.92 million

Day 4: $3.15million

Day 5: $1.14 million

Day 6: $1.3 million

Day 7: $880K

Day 8: $750K

Total: $18.17 million

Now the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in North America!

Dhurandhar 2 has concluded its extended opening week achieving another big milestone! It has crossed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ($17.49 million) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the USA/Canada markets. Today, it will beat Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) and officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Dhurandhar 2 – $18.17 million (8 days) Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Delivers 2nd Highest Opening Week + 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of Indian Cinema!

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