Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is roaring loud across the country. It has emerged as the 2nd highest opening week grosser in Indian cinema. That’s not it; the spy action thriller has also surpassed the lifetime of Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for the day 8 box office update in all languages.

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn in its opening week?

Dhurandhar 2 was released on Thursday, so it enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week. There is barely any competition in Bollywood, and in fact, there’s a free way in all of India, as even Ustaad Bhagat Singh failed to impress the audience. On day 8, Sanjay Dutt co-starrer added 53 crore to the kitty in all languages.

The hold is rock-steady, courtesy of the impressive word-of-mouth. The net box office collection in India stands at 690 crore after the 8-day extended opening week. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is made on a budget of 225 crore. It has already gained the super-duper hit verdict with profits of 206% so far.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: 83 crore

Day 3: 117 crore

Day 4: 121 crore

Day 5: 64 crore

Day 6: 58 crore

Day 7: 49 crore

Day 8: 53 crore

Total: 690 crore

Records the 2nd highest opening week in Indian cinema!

Ranveer Singh starrer is a force to be reckoned with. It has surpassed KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Baahubali 2 among other Indian biggies to score the 2nd highest opening week in Indian cinema. The Eid 2026 release is only behind Pushpa 2.

Check out the top 5 opening week collections in Indian cinema (net earnings):

Pushpa 2: 736.25 crore (8 days) Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Baahubali 2: 539 crore KGF Chapter 2: 498.85 crore RRR: 477 crore

Also, the 6th highest Indian grosser at the domestic box office!

In the last 24 hours, Dhruandhar: The Revenge has also crossed the lifetime collection of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of all time in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore RRR – 772 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 641.1 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 690 crore

ROI: 465 crore

ROI%: 206%

India gross: 814.2 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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