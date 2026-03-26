Ranveer Singh is currently on a record-breaking spree, and it seems there is no stopping the Dhurandhar storm! After a thunderous opening week, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a massive milestone at the overseas box office. On its Day 7, the film has officially surpassed the entire lifetime overseas collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Not just that, the spy thriller is having a great hold in the North American and Australian markets, comfortably securing spots in the Top 5 grossers of all time in these territories. The film has also entered the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films at the overseas box office, currently sitting at the 9th spot, just behind its predecessor, which finished at 299.35 crore.

Ranveer Singh Beats Ranbir Kapoor!

In a direct clash of the titans, Dhurandhar 2 managed to surpass the lifetime overseas earnings of Animal. While Ranbir Kapoor‘s action-drama stood at a lifetime overseas total of 257 crore, Dhurandhar 2 stands at 273 crore in 7 days.

The Canada and USA markets have been particularly kind to this Ranveer Singh starrer. In Canada, the film has collected $5.49M in 6 days, currently occupying the fourth spot! In the North American market, it has already amassed $16.52M, making it the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in the region. With A$4.78M in 7 days, the film has already claimed the third spot in the Australia Top Grossers list.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal: 1521 crore Secret Superstar: 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 482.54 crore Pathaan: 412 crore Jawan: 406 crore Andhadhun: 361 crore PK: 342.5 crore Dhurandhar: 299.35 crore Dhurandhar 2: 273 crore (in only 7 days) Animal: 257 crore

With the second weekend approaching, Dhurandhar 2 will challenge the numbers of Dhurandhar and PK. It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh next!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Beats Allu Arjun & Prabhas With This 7-Day Record Streak!

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