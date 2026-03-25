Dhurandhar 2 is doing phenomenal business at the worldwide box office, and in just 6 days, it has crossed the 950 crore mark. With such a splendid run, the film has already achieved several milestones. Due to this magnum opus, Ranveer Singh is back in the limelight, receiving appreciation from all over for his brilliant performance. Also, in terms of collections, he has surpassed the post-COVID total of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ranveer Singh is soon to reach the 3000 crore milestone post-COVID

In the post-COVID era, Ranveer has had six theatrical releases, including the latest Dhurandhar sequel. His post-pandemic era started with 83, which grossed 184.36 crore. It was followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s 24.1 crore gross. His third release was Cirkus, which did business of 39.6 crore gross. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scored 348.89 crore gross.

Dhurandhar changed the game for Ranveer Singh, earning a staggering 1354.84 crore gross. His latest release, Dhurandhar 2, has amassed a huge 961.67 crore gross in 6 days. Overall, his total stands at a whopping 2913.46 crore gross at the worldwide box office. As we can see, the actor needs less than 90 crore to reach the 3000 crore mark. The feat is expected to be achieved in the next two days, making him the first Indian star to do so in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer’s post-COVID releases:

83 – 184.36 crore Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 24.1 crore Cirkus – 39.6 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 961.67 crore (6 days)

Total – 2913.46

Ranveer becomes the highest-grossing Indian star post-COVID!

With 2913.46 crore gross in the kitty, Ranveer Singh has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan (2704.07 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Indian star (in a lead role) in the post-COVID era. He also surpassed Prabhas (2393.29 crore gross) by a big margin. With three back-to-back successes in 2023, Shah Rukh was ruling the top spot like a boss, but finally, Ranveer has dethroned him.

Here’s the worldwide collection of Shah Rukh’s post-COVID releases:

Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Jawan – 1163.62 crore Dunki – 470.6 crore

Total – 2704.07 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office: Can It Become The First Tamil Film Of 2026 To Hit The 50 Crore ROI Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News