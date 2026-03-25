Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is currently in its fourth week, and, as expected, collections have slowed. Daily numbers have fallen below the 50 lakh mark, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office. Now, before concluding the theatrical run, it has a chance to achieve a major milestone in return on investment (ROI). Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 22 lakh on the fourth Tuesday, day 26, a 26.66% drop from day 25’s 30 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 57.62 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 67.99 crore gross. Before concluding the run, the film is likely to reach the 60 crore mark in net collections, thus becoming Kollywood’s first film of 2026 to do so.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Week 3 – 11.55 crore

Day 22 – 70 lakh

Day 23 – 1.15 crore

Day 24 – 1 crore

Day 25 – 30 lakh

Day 26 – 22 lakh

Total – 57.62 crore

Can Thaai Kizhavi reach the 50 crore milestone in ROI?

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 57.62 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 48.62 crore. Calculated further, it equals 540.22% returns, thus securing a verdict of super hit. As we can see, it has already made an ROI close to 49 crore and needs only 1.38 crore more to reach the milestone of 50 crore.

Although collections have slowed down, Thaai Kizhavi can add another 1.38 crore to the kitty before ending its run. So, it is all set to become the first Tamil film of 2026 to reach the 50 crore milestone in ROI.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 57.62 crore

ROI – 48.62 crore

ROI% – 540.22%

Verdict – Super Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Youth Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Needs Less Than 9 Crore To Become Kollywood’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News