Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a big success at the worldwide box office and continues to push its tally ahead. Recently, it posted staggering returns of 500%, and now it is heading towards the 80 crore milestone globally. After crossing 80 crore gross, it has a chance to emerge as Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned 1.58 crore in India on its fourth Saturday, day 23. Compared to day 22’s 70 lakh, it displayed a growth of 125.71%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 56.53 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 66.7 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned 10.35 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 77.05 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 56.53 crore

India gross – 66.7 crore

Overseas gross – 10.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 77.05 crore

Can it become Kollywood’s top grosser of 2026?

Currently, Thaai Kizhavi is the second-highest-grossing Tamil of the year, and it has a chance to claim the first spot. As of now, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi (84.75 crore gross) is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. To overtake Parasakthi, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer needs 7.71 crore more, which looks achievable. The film will take some time, but it has a strong chance of surpassing Parasakthi.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 77.05 crore (23 days) With Love – 39.67 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore Youth – 17.76 crore

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore.

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