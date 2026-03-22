Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has failed to bring a smile to the faces of exhibitors and distributors. Both in India and overseas, the film has underperformed big time at the box office. Speaking about the overseas market, North America is the most important territory, and so far, collections have been highly disappointing. Considering the breakeven target of over $2 million, the film is heading for a big disaster. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action drama had an underwhelming buzz in the pre-release phase due to poor promotional material. It was totally dependent on Pawan Kalyan’s stardom, and while the actor’s face value attracted some footfalls on the opening day, the film crashed from the very next day. It’s a big setback for the actor, whose previous film, OG, grossed a whopping $5.596 million in its lifetime run.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the North American box office in 2 days?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh scored $425K in premieres, and its overall opening day was $515K. On day 2, it crashed and earned just $80K. Overall, it has earned just $595K at the North American box office in the first two days, as per Venky Box Office. Since word of mouth is not in favor and Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a historic response, the Tollywood biggie is heading for a poor lifetime collection.

Heading for a disastrous lifetime collection

It has been learned that Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s breakeven target is set at $2.3 million. Against this breakeven target, the film has earned only $595K at the North American box office so far, thus recovering only 25.86% or 26% of the required collection. Due to poor word of mouth, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of around $800K, making it a disaster for distributors.

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and KS Ravikumar in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore, making it one of Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office (Closing Collection): Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Ends Its Disappointing Run Below 10 Crore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News