The Ranveer Singh mania has officially reached a boiling point! After a record-shattering opening, the film has exploded on its first Saturday, delivering ticket sales that are phenomenal! Dhurandhar 2 is operating on a whole different level. The film has outperformed its predecessor’s performance by a huge margin!

Ranveer Singh VS Ranveer Singh!

In a rare instance of a superstar beating their own record with such a massive margin, the sequel has registered ticket sales that are 247% higher than the first Saturday of the Dhurandhar, the first film.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 3 BMS Sales

On the third day, Saturday, March 21, Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale on BMS that was 3.4 times higher than the first Saturday sales of the first installment. While the first part registered a ticket sale of 461K on the first Saturday, the sequel stands at a massive 247% higher with 1.6 million ticket sales in a single day!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of the first Saturday of Bollywood films on BMS. Dhurandhar, with 461K ticket sales, could not enter the top 10 and stayed right below Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Dhurandhar 2: 1.60M Jawan: 1.25M Animal: 1.16M Gadar 2: 948K Stree 2: 919K Chhaava: 868K Border 2: 786K Saiyaara: 724K Singham Again: 521K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 494K

Ranveer Singh Is Still chasing Pushpa 2

When looking at the Pan-India numbers, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar‘s biggie has secured the second-highest first Saturday in history, trailing only behind the unmatchable Pushpa 2, which registered 1.75 million ticket sales on the first Saturday!

With 1.60 million tickets sold on BMS alone for a single day, the Sunday collections are expected to be even more monstrous. Ranveer Singh has firmly established himself as the king of the box office this season!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Enters 300 Crore Club In Only 48 Hours!

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