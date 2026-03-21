Ranveer Singh is on a rampage officially. The superstar has not only crossed the 300 crore mark globally in just two days but has also rewritten the history books of Hindi cinema. Dhurandhar 2 has roared louder than any of the superstar’s previous outings, nailing two massive milestones within 48 hours of its release. The film has officially entered the Top 50 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of all time, and it has done so with unbelievable speed.

The 300 Crore Club: A Roaring Milestone

Crossing the 300 crore mark is a feat many blockbusters struggle to achieve in their entire lifetime. For Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller, it was just a Thursday and a Friday. With a massive number in the domestic market and a solid hold overseas, the film has reached a worldwide gross collection of 335.3 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office VS Top 50

Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its spot as the 48th highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Bollywood. In doing so, it has pushed several heavyweights out of the Top 50 list. The film has successfully overtaken the sensational The Kashmir Files (326.95 crore), and Salman Khan’s Bharat (323.03 crore), which now sit at numbers 49 and 50, respectively.

The two-day total of the spy thriller globally was enough to kick Salman Khan‘s Ek Tha Tiger (320 crore), and the mythological hit Mahavatar Narsimha (320.79 crore) completely out of the Top 50 chart. The film will take only two days and enter the top 20 in all probability by the time it completes its first roaring weekend at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 205 crore

India Gross Collection: 241.9 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 93.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 335.3 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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