Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is running riot at the Indian box office. Following the tremendous success of the first installment, anticipation for the sequel was extremely high, and as soon as advance booking began, the madness at the ticket windows was palpable. Backed by historic pre-sales and strong over-the-counter ticket sales, the film raked in fantastic numbers in the first two days, and now, bookings for day 3 suggest a historic standalone day for Hindi cinema.

The Dhurandhar sequel is enjoying a dream screen/show count across the nation. For the first Saturday, the magnum opus is enjoying a show count of over 21,000. Such a show count and a blockbuster pricing all over guarantee mind-blowing numbers, and that’s exactly what’s happening. With the Eid holiday factor at play, the film has clocked the highest single-day pre-sales in the history of Bollywood.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 75 crore through day 3 advance booking

On the second day, Dhurandhar 2 saw an expected dip due to a regular working day, but for day 3, it picked up brilliantly due to a national holiday and sold tickets worth 79 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has grossed a whopping 79 crore gross through pre-sales of day 3, which equals 67 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the film has registered the highest single-day pre-sales for a Bollywood film.

Dhurandhar 2 day 3 collection prediction

Backed by historic pre-sales and an expected solid turnout of audience due to the Eid holiday, Dhurandhar 2 is heading for an earth-shattering 100 crore net collection on its day 3. Yes, the biggie is likely to hit a century on the third day, pulling off the first-ever 100 crore net day in the history of Hindi cinema.

With such an epic run, the magnum opus will be making a smashing entry into the 300 crore club at the Indian box office in the first 3 days, thus becoming the fastest film in Bollywood history to achieve the feat.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News