Dhurandhar 2 has opened to mad numbers at the Indian box office, registering the biggest ever start for a Bollywood film by a huge margin. It also became the first Bollywood film to score a century on opening day. With such crazy hype among the audience, the film is all set to demolish several records in the coming days, and, as far as the opening weekend is concerned, it gears up to set new benchmarks. Keep reading for a detailed first weekend prediction report!

The Dhurandhar sequel is running riot in theaters, and so far, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Among critics, it has received a fantastic response, and even among the audience, initial word of mouth has been highly positive. With such a reception and insane buzz, the film is going to fully capitalize on its 4-day extended opening weekend.

All set to cross the 400 crore mark in the first weekend

On the opening day, Dhurandhar 2 amassed a historic 145 crore (including paid previews). Today, on day 2, it is heading for an expected drop, still a huge 85-90 crore is on the cards. Tomorrow, on day 3, a big surge is expected due to the Eid holiday, with collections in the range of 100-110 crore. On day 4, Sunday, it might see a big hike, but we are expecting collections in the range of 100-115 crore.

Take a look at the expected first weekend collection breakdown of Dhurandhar 2:

Day 1 – 145 crore (estimates)

(estimates) Day 2 – 85-90 crore

Day 3 – 100-110 crore

Day 4 – 110-115 crore

Total – 440-460 crore

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to mint a mind-blowing 440-460 crore net at the Indian box office in the 4-day extended opening weekend. With such epic numbers, the film will comfortably register the biggest ever opening weekend for Bollywood, overtaking Jawan, which scored 286.16 crore during its 4-day extended first weekend.

Aims to register the 2nd biggest opening weekend in India

Among all Indian films, the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to score the second-biggest opening weekend, by overtaking KGF Chapter 2’s 380.15 crore (4-day). Pushpa 2 will stay unbeaten with a mammoth 529 crore (4-day).

Take a look at the top opening weekends at the Indian box office (net):

Pushpa 2 – 529 crore (4-day) KGF Chapter 2 – 380.15 crore (4-day) RRR – 324 crore (4-day) Kalki 2898 AD – 309 crore (4-day) Baahubali 2 – 304 crore

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