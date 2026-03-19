Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Manav Gohil and others

Director: Aditya Dhar

What’s Good: Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy, a background score that thumps in your chest, and action set-pieces that are phenomenal!

What’s Bad: Nothing, absolutely nothing. Some might call it propaganda though!

Loo Break: Strictly during the interval!

Watch or Not?:If you want to see Ranveer Singh deliver his best, definitely yes!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 3 hours 50 minutes

User Rating:

How do you talk about a film that turned into a phenomenon even before it was released? The last time India witnessed an entertainment tsunami of this level was with the sequel of Baahubali, that too because it left the entire nation with a single question – Katappa ne Baahubali ko Kyun Maara? Similarly, Aditya Dhar, weaved magic with Dhurandhar, followed by a post-credit scene in December 2025, promising to come back with the next chapter in the theaters in March 2026 with Dhurandhar: The Revenge!

They promised, and they delivered, and honestly, this is one of the best sequels coming out of Indian Cinema! Sequels often suffer from the Bigger is Better syndrome, and they usually go downhill, but this sequel is a masterclass on how to do sequels right!

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

While the first part of the film was about Hamza Ali Mazari trying to infiltrate, the second part starts exactly from the point where the last part ended! It is about Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, all the why, how, and when explained in probably one of the best-written screenplays of modern times! Aditya Dhar is a magician when it comes to storytelling. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a world that is created so intricately that you will fall in love with it, and not want to leave until he commands you to!

The premise, unlike the last part, is set very early, in a very crisp manner here. Jaskirat Singh Rangi is an army cadet, his father is an army officer, and while he is seeking training in a military camp, something happens that turns his life upside down, and he lands up in jail – only to be rescued by his Army Officials to be deputed to a very secret mission! He is trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari and reach Pakistan!

After this setup, the film quickly takes us to Lyari, which is burning after the death of Rehman Dakait (trust me, this is the last time I am taking his name)!

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ranveer Singh was pushed to a very subtle position in the first part – he stayed low and let Akshaye Khanna shine because it was the demand of the film. But in the Revenge, he goes all out, and his transformation from Jaskirat to Hamza is so quick and so impressive that you fall in love with him and remember why Hindi Cinema actually welcomed him with open arms. He knows what he is doing in every single frame! And he lives up to every second of hype that the film built in the last 3 months.

From the first frame where he appears as Jaskirat to the last frame, you know you are in the presence of a superstar who knows exactly what his audience wants. He balances massive intensity with an emotional core when he turns Jaskirat in his lonely, vulnerable, and emotional moments!

Initially, you would feel that Dhurandhar The Revenge lacks a strong antagonist, but Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal make sure to fill that space with earnest approaches in the first and the second half! Sanjay Dutt’s SP leads the first half as the antagonist till Arjun Rampal takes over in the second part! Dutt follows the cartoonish caricature assigned to him, and Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal brings a cold, calculated antagonist who turns a beast only after a personal trigger, and those ten minutes turn a very important scene that Arjun steals as an actor while he confronts his father! Had it been any other film, this personal build-up could have gone so wrong on so many levels, but Arjun justifies Aditya Dhar’s confidence in him as he never lets you break the connect! He holds you tight for those ten minutes!

R Madhavan is a beauty! I mean, he impresses me every single time he is on screen, and he leads the second half strongly, without even having much screen time! But he makes the theater roar Bharat Mata Ki Jai so many times that I stopped counting! Manav Gohil also impresses and does not get lost in this pool of talented actors!

Sara Arjun does not do anything as expected, and her character turns into a sidekick, but still, she does whatever she can! Danish Pandor’s Uzair Baloch turns a disappointing arc for me personally, and I had high hopes for his character’s development, but it goes nowhere, just a few good scenes! Finally, Rakesh Bedi turns the man of the moment! His character arc is brilliant, and it will leave you with an all-time high, making you cheer for him the loudest!

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The script follows the classic trope of a hero pushed into a corner, only to come back with a vengeance that involves more explosions than dialogue. How Hamza Ali Mazari turns into the King of Lyari and then the Baadshah of Karachi. How does he become an integral part of the political setup in Pakistan? Does his identity get revealed? If so, who finds a loophole in his identity? Who reveals he is an Indian agent? How does Pakistan catch this Indian agent, or do they? All of this forms the entire part of the four-hour plotline, which I repeat is one of the finest screenplays of recent times!

Aditya Dhar knows exactly what he is doing! Right from making R Madhavan the charioteer of this war, as Ranveer Singh’s Arjun depends on him to learn the rules of the war! Haunsla, Eendhan Badla – Madhavan’s Sanyal, instills the courage in Jaskirat to lead one of the bravest spy missions one witnesses. Dhar makes sure that you gather all the courage to watch this 4-hour-long ride without any confusion.

Although it was an altogether task to watch the paid preview in a 2-tier city where the shows almost got cancelled, and you did not know if the second half would ever begin, it was all worth the wait! Coming back to discussing, and keeping this rant for some other day, Aditya Dhar builds Dhurandhar The Revenge brick-by-brick, very engagingly!

You enter Karachi, and you meet all the old characters except for Rehman Dakait. The world of Lyari gets more gritty, and the thrill takes over. After every 30 minutes, you are scared that Hamza’s identity will be revealed. The set of antagonists, right from Sanjay Dutt’s SP to Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal and Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Khan, all make sure to lead the story with equally important parallel subplots. The audience had been waiting for Bade Saab to arrive on the screen since the last part, and when he does, you will be surprised!

Talking about surprises, the film engages you with a surprising beginning, taking you to one of the most important political killings in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), and blending the story of the highly controversial political murder of Ateeq Ahmad! They say truth is stranger than fiction, but how beautifully this story is blended with Hamza’s mission in Pakistan is something only a genius could think and pull off, but Aditya Dhar does it with finesse! You do not find plot holes in his world, even if they exist! The writers pepper the narrative with callbacks to the first film, ensuring that the fans feel right at home while being introduced to a much darker, grittier world.

After a certain point, Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who turned a superhero in the first half, a superhero on the loose to hunt and kill terrorism in Pakistan, turns totally human, trying not to make mistakes, but too scared not to make mistakes, and how to handle them if he does!

The music of the film is another brilliant point. The songs form the background music for the violence and the action scenes, giving you the much-needed time to breathe and gasp for breath despite the bloodshed that pushes some to puke if the background music does not help ease down. Clearly a masterstroke and an efficient way of storytelling where the music turns an integral part of the narrative but never drags it!

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Some might call Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film! Honestly, it does talk about the Modi Sarkar way too much, but does it hamper the storytelling and the world that has been built intricately? No, not for a moment! In fact, even if some find storytelling a means to hail the government, even then, you will chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and you can’t help it!

In the end, how have you watched a good film? Well, in Dhurandhar 2’s case, when you do not miss Rehman Dakait, even for a second. In fact, you almost forget that he existed! Aditya Dhar wins, delivering a winner of a story, and this one is going to rule!

Welcome Back, Ranveer Singh!

4.5 stars!

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

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