R Madhavan is one of the Indian actors who has left an impact at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. He had always received appreciation for his portrayals but suffered due to an inconsistent run. Now, in the post-COVID era, it’s good to see the actor has found his touch, delivering a couple of money-spinners and crossing the 1000 crore net milestone. All thanks to Dhurandhar, he has now unleashed another major milestone after scoring 1000 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report!

R Madhavan gained the momentum post-COVID with Shaitaan

Madhavan’s post-COVID run started with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It received good reviews from critics and audiences alike, but unfortunately, it didn’t score big and earned 34.4 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Dhokha: Round D Corner, which earned only 3.25 crore net. After Dhokha’s dismal run, Shaitaan gave him a much-needed big hit. It scored a solid 151 crore net.

After Shaitaan, R Madhavan was seen in Kesari Chapter 2. Although it wasn’t a successful affair, it managed to earn 94.48 crore net. Even De De Pyaar De 2 failed at the Indian box office, but it managed to score 89.85 crore net. After two consecutive setbacks, the actor witnessed a historic comeback with Dhurandhar, which shattered several records.

Dhurandhar helped Madhavan cross major milestones

Currently running in theaters, Dhurandhar has earned a staggering 893.46 crore net at the Indian box office so far. Overall, R Madhavan has amassed 1266.44 crore net in the post-COVID era. As we can see, not only has he crossed the 1000 crore milestone, but he has also crossed 1200 crore with Dhurandhar.

Take a look at the domestic run of R Madhavan’s post-COVID releases:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – 34.4 crore

Dhokha: Round D Corner – 3.25 crore

Shaitaan – 151 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore

Dhurandhar – 893.46 crore

Total – 1266.44 crore

The actor has already made a roaring cumulative collection in the post-COVID era, thanks to Dhurandhar. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 enjoying extraordinary hype on the ground level, it won’t surprise us if Madhavan hits the 2000 crore mark comfortably.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Toxic Box Office: Can Yash Starrer Surpass Kantara Chapter 1 To Deliver Sandalwood’s 2nd Biggest Opening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News