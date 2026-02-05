The post-COVID era has witnessed comebacks of several veterans, and Sunny Deol is one of them. The actor, known for his larger-than-life roles, made a smashing comeback with Gadar 2. With Gadar 2, he has seen a resurgence of his stardom, especially in the mass belts. The momentum is still intact with his latest release, Border 2, turning out to be a big success at the Indian box office. Thanks to Border 2, he has also crossed the 900-crore mark.

Sunny Deol’s impressive run in the post-COVID era

The post-COVID innings of Sunny started with Gadar 2. Although it received poor reviews, it made roaring collections at the Indian box office, earning a staggering 525.5 crore net. It was followed by Jaat, which opened to mixed reviews from critics. It didn’t turn out to be a success but raked in 90.34 crore net.

Border 2 is Sunny Deol’s third and the latest release in the post-COVID era. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but thanks to the sequel hype and nostalgia, it minted strong numbers. Currently running in theaters, the film has earned 319.98 crore net so far. Overall, the actor has reached a cumulative collection of 935.82 crore net in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the Indian box office run of Sunny Deol’s post-COVID releases:

Gadar 2 – 525.5 crore

Jaat – 90.34 crore

Border 2 – 319.98 crore

Total – 935.82 crore

Is 1000 crore achievable with Border 2?

With 935.82 crore already in the kitty, Sunny Deol needs only 64.18 crore more to reach the major milestone of 1000 crore net in the post-COVID era. Since Border 2 is still doing well, the target of 64.18 crore is within reach. Except for O’Romeo, there are no major Hindi releases until Dhurandhar 2 arrives on March 19.

So, Border 2 has a scope to make good enough earnings, thus helping Sunny Deol hit the 1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

