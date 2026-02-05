Dhurandhar is yet to conclude its box office run, and cine-goers are already eagerly awaiting the release of Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh delivered the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. And now he’s expected to set new milestones for Hindi cinema by making a 1000 crore club debut. But that will still not be enough to beat the highest-grossing post-COVID actor. Scroll below for an interesting report.

How much has Ranveer Singh earned at the post-COVID box office?

The post-pandemic phase has been a difficult one for the 40-year-old Bollywood star. Of his 5 films, only 2 performed well at the box office, giving a success rate of 40%. Dhurandhar was a crucial film in his career, and clearly, it turned the tables!

The post-COVID total of Ranveer Singh stands at 1187.10 crores. Here’s a detailed breakup at the box office (India net collection):

83 – 102 crores Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 17.5 crores Cirkus – 20.85 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores Dhurandhar – 893.46 crores

Total – 1187.1 crores

Dhurandhar 2 could be huge, but is it enough?

The buzz is immense, and high hopes are pinned on Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar 2. It could easily clock the 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office alone. With that, Ranveer Singh’s post-COVID collection would surge to 2187.1 crore+. But do you know, he will still need a whopping 1154.76 crores to beat Rashmika Mandanna, who reigns the post-pandemic box office with a staggering 3341.86 crores total.

Check out the cumulative total of Rashmika Mandanna films at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Pushpa: The Rise: 268 crores Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: 9.57 crores Sita Ramam: 65.49 crores Goodbye: 6.75 crores Varisu: 178.80 crores Animal: 554 crore Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crore Chhaava: 615.39 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Thamma: 157.05 crores

Total: 3341.86 crores

Clearly, Rashmika Mandanna is in a whole different league. Despite the Dhurandhar storm, if Ranveer is unable to beat her, only time will tell whether any Indian actor can steal her #1 spot.

