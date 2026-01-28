Aditya Dhar’s epic, Dhurandhar, recently completed a glorious 50-day run and is still pushing its worldwide box-office tally higher. After the release of Border 2, the film was expected to conclude its theatrical run, but it continues to attract footfall, and in the latest development, it has achieved a new milestone by crossing the 1350 crore mark. With this, it has become the first A-rated Indian film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 54!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 54 days?

The Bollywood action spy thriller saw a surge in collections due to the Republic Day holiday, and yesterday, on day 54, it maintained a good hold by earning an estimated 50 lakh domestically. Overall, the Indian box office collection currently stands at an estimated 891.3 crore net, which equals 1051.73 crore gross. Overseas, it has amassed 298.33 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 54-day worldwide box office collection is a staggering 1350.06 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 891.3 crores

India gross – 1051.73 crores

Overseas gross – 298.33 crores

Worldwide gross – 1350.06 crores

Dhurandhar to miss two important milestones

As we can see, Dhurandhar has earned 891.3 crore net in India. So, it needs less than 9 crores to enter the 900 crore club. Although the distance to be covered is less, it looks unachievable as the pace has slowed, and it will also lose more screens/shows due to Mardaani 3 this Friday (30 January).

Internationally, the film has earned 298.33 crores and needs less than 2 crores to reach the 300-crore milestone. Since the overseas run has almost ended, it will most likely miss the chance to score a triple century internationally.

More about the film

Dhurandhar was theatrically released on December 5, 2025. It features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crores.

