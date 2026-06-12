Manoj Bajpayee is back in theaters with his latest release, Governor. For those unaware, the film is a historical thriller-drama set during India’s economic crisis and high inflation in the post-independence era.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma, and others in its cast. So, if you’re planning to watch Governor in theaters, take a quick look at what the internet has said about the historical thriller flick.

Governor X Reviews: Fans Compared Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie With Dhurandhar

A user took their X (Twitter) account and reacted after watching the Governor movie. The viewer labelled the film as ‘Desi Dhurandhar’ and praised Manoj Bajpayee’s performance.

“One word #Review of #Governor Is Desi Dhurandhar… Nothing To Say More Just Watch it…. #ManojBajpai What A Performances Sir …..Kill it …..” – the user wrote

One word #Review of #Governor Is Desi Dhurandhar… Nothing To Say More Just Watch it….#ManojBajpai What A Performances Sir …..Kill it ….. pic.twitter.com/XN11lR9HCz — Bipin Singh (@bipinsinghreal) June 11, 2026

Another user praised the narration of the film, calling the movie ‘worth watching’. The internet user also alludes to actors’ performances, which elevates every scene.

“#Governor says an imp story simply and in an entertaining manner while the performances elevate every scene. Worth watching… #VipulAmrutlalShah #ManojBajpayee” – the user said

#Governor says an imp story simply and in an entertaining manner while the performances elevate every scene. Worth watching…#VipulAmrutlalShah #ManojBajpayee pic.twitter.com/WRXVNYTAYY — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 12, 2026

A viewer gave a detailed review after watching the movie, rating it as 3 out of 5. The user hailed Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in the movie and appreciated the film’s strong writing.

“Governor Review ⭐⭐⭐Manoj Bajpayee shines in this intelligent film with strong writing and top performances. A smart watch that keeps you thinking throughout. Don’t forget to take your brain with you! 🎬✨@BajpayeeManoj #Governor #ManojBajpayee #MovieReview #Bollywood #FilmReview #Trending #Entertainment”

Governor Review ⭐⭐⭐ Manoj Bajpayee shines in this intelligent film with strong writing and top performances. A smart watch that keeps you thinking throughout. Don’t forget to take your brain with you! 🎬✨@BajpayeeManoj #Governor #ManojBajpayee #MovieReview #Bollywood… pic.twitter.com/hBHlVMClSw — 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙖𝙞𝙗 𝙆𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙤 (@1shobii) June 12, 2026

Another viewer gave a similar review on Governor, calling it a ‘fascinating true story’ of an unsung hero. Like everyone, the netizen praised the veteran star’s acting skills in the movie.

“#Governor. The combination of a fascinating true story, an unsung hero, and an actor like #ManojBajpayee is hard to ignore. Add #VipulAmrutlalShah’s vision behind the project, and it feels like a film made with genuine”

#Governor. The combination of a fascinating true story, an unsung hero, and an actor like #ManojBajpayee is hard to ignore. Add #VipulAmrutlalShah's vision behind the project, and it feels like a film made with genuine pic.twitter.com/CAsdkCYeE9 — runa (@runa_ashish) June 12, 2026

A netizen called Governor, a ‘must-watch’ movie, as it presents the darkest economic hours of India on the big screens.

“@BajpayeeManoj Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor Brings India’s 1991 Economic Crisis to the Big Screen. India’s darkest economic hour, brought to life on screen. #ManojBajpayee stars in #Governor – a gripping tale of courage, crisis & survival. In theatres now, Must Watch”. – the X user wrote

@BajpayeeManoj Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor Brings India’s 1991 Economic Crisis to the Big Screen.

India’s darkest economic hour, brought to life on screen. #ManojBajpayee stars in #Governor – a gripping tale of courage, crisis & survival. In theatres now, Must Watch. pic.twitter.com/EXaLCCUzRK — Top Trending Entertainment (@ajayraj_1982) June 12, 2026

Governor X Reviews: Overall Verdict

All these reactions online indicate that Manoj Bajpayee has once again slayed on big screens and has delivered a memorable performance. With the positive mouth of word, the film is expected to grow in the forthcoming days.

So, if you are a fan of watching Manoj Bajpayee’s films or historical dramas, Governor is something you can watch next.

Governor Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Teaser Inspired From Hollywood Films? Netizens Criticize With Comparisons, Question “Where Is Sharvari?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News