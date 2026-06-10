Who doesn’t love surprises? And when the surprise comes with a dash of madness, entertainment is guaranteed! The makers recently introduced audiences to the iconic gang of Dhamaal 4, setting the stage for their biggest treasure hunt yet. Keeping the excitement going, the team has now unveiled the film’s striking gold logo and announced that the adventure will arrive in theaters earlier than expected.

Dhamaal 4 Official Announcement

Known for its trademark humor, larger-than-life characters, and wildly entertaining situations, Dhamaal 4 is gearing up to be a complete family entertainer and one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.

Get ready to join the wildest treasure hunt of the year as the Dhamaal boys return with bigger laughs, crazier chaos, and an unforgettable adventure on the big screen.

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Dhamaal 4 Plot

The Dhamaal gang is now pursuing an enigmatic treasure linked to a map marked with the letter “W,” written upside down. The narrative centers on a bunch of weird friends who team up with an IRS agent to find hidden wealth.

The journey is full of strange circumstances, surprises, and lots of hilarious confusion. The movie is expected to keep the franchise’s distinctive mix of slapstick humor, eccentric characters, and spectacular adventures.

Dhamaal 4 Cast, Crew & Release Date

Dhamaal 4 promises to be a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, as well as Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. This eclectic line-up sets the stage for unrestrained madness, comic chaos, and non-stop laughs.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, and Maruti International, a Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 is to be released in cinemas on the 10th of July, 2026.

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