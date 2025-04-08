​The production of Dhamaal 4 recently encountered a significant challenge involving a high-risk action sequence. Originally planned to be executed using visual effects (VFX) due to safety concerns, the scene’s approach was reconsidered by director Indra Kumar and lead actor Ajay Devgn. The sequence reportedly involves Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi hanging from a cliff. They proposed performing the stunt live to add a greater sense of realism to the film.

This decision raised safety concerns among the cast, particularly Arshad Warsi, who was slated to perform the most perilous aspects of the stunt. He expressed hesitation about the risks involved in executing the scene without VFX support.

A source revealed (Via Mid-Day), “It wasn’t supposed to be a live-action sequence because the location can be precarious. However, a few days before the shoot, Indra ji and Ajay decided to film it at the site. The scene was to have the four actors hanging from a cliff; it was the most dangerous for Arshad as he was to hang at the furthest end. Using body doubles was out of the question as it is a crucial comic scene, with them having to mouth dialogues.”

Ajay Devgn Turned into an On-Set Problem Solver

As anxiety grew among the cast, Ajay Devgn, who has years of experience as an action hero and filmmaker, took matters into his own hands. Along with action director RP Yadav, Ajay restructured the scene to prioritize every actor’s safety and comfort.

“These actors are in their 40s and 50s, and not as agile or familiar with stunts as they used to be,” the source explained. “Ajay broke down the sequence and eliminated some movements that could have been risky. He then ran the choreography, step by step, past the actors to see if they felt comfortable with it.”

To make the team feel secure, Ajay ensured there were full safety harnesses, a net, and a standby emergency medical unit in place. Arshad Warsi, who was incredibly nervous about his position on the cliff, only agreed to go ahead once all his concerns were addressed.

Fans Can Expect Real Thrills – With a Dose of Comedy

Safety now in place and trust restored, the Dhamaal cast took on the high-intensity scene, which took four full days to film. The sequence, reportedly involving physical combat and real-time stunts, was completed without incident. With such dedication and real risks behind the scenes, Dhamaal 4 is shaping up to be more than just another comedy.

