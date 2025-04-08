We can officially declare this season as the season of promises for Bollywood as back-to-back three trailers left the audiences wanting more. Fans were elated with Fawad Khan’s comeback film Abir Gulaal, followed by Emraan Hashmi’s fauji avatar in the Ground Zero trailer, and finally, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh have arrived with the Raid 2 trailer!

Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik is winning with the very first frame of the trailer as he threatens Riteish Deshmukh, rightfully, with his army of Sarkari Karmcharis. The eye contact between the hero and the villain through a peeping window of a Sarkari gate establishes a powerful story!

Raid 2 trailer wins in every single frame, and this is such a relief after a lukewarm teaser that did not impress me much. Probably because the expectation parameter with the film is at an all-time high after the first part was so phenomenally executed by director Raj Kumar Gupta!

Raid 2 also promises a kicking soundtrack, with the background chorus of Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Kaala winning already. The dialogues including Main poori Mahabharat Hoon and Chakravyuh plot twist also raises the bar of intrigue!

But the final hit that elevates this trailer is Saurabh Shukla’s presence as he announces, ‘Garaj Gaya’ very casually with a drink in his hand. Ajay Devgn has promised an entire Mahabharata denying to be on either side – Pandavas and Kauravas! His promise is honest, and you would like to believe that the star is offering a winner of a film in the theaters.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 stars, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak the film is releasing in the theaters on May 1.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

